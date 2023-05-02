Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Stock Forecast: $39.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.86 million shares of the Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.00, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.52B. OSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.99, offering almost 0.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.92% since then. We note from Oak Street Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended OSH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 81.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

Analyst projections state that OSH is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $39.00.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Oak Street Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 95.49 percent over the past six months and at a 28.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $731.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Oak Street Health Inc. to make $752.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $513.8 million and $523.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.60%. Oak Street Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.38% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares, and 97.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.20%. Oak Street Health Inc. stock is held by 327 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 25.16% of the shares, which is about 61.38 million shares worth $1.32 billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 13.34% or 32.55 million shares worth $700.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 12.31 million shares worth $476.15 million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $109.36 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.