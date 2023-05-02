NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.69M. NRBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -9723.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.26K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7390 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.06% year-to-date, but still down -3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -823.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -823.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.19 percent over the past six months and at a 81.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.30% in the next quarter.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.48% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.88%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $0.6 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 0.79% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1984.0 shares worth $1423.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 2846.0 shares worth around $2248.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.