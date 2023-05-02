Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.80M. MHUA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.49, offering almost -1210.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.07% since then. We note from Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.70K.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Instantly MHUA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.32 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 62.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.09% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) is -45.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) estimates and forecasts

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.56% of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.53%. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 29706.0 shares worth $0.25 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 2485.0 shares worth $20575.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 27795.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8805.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.