Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.11 or 22.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57M. LXEH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -695.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.65% since then. We note from Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.23K.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Instantly LXEH has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.84% year-to-date, but still up 23.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) is 9.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) estimates and forecasts

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 11243.0 shares worth $6976.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 3408.0 shares worth $2114.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.