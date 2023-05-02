Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI).

In the last trading session, 14.01 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.26B. SIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -81.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.17% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.83 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 3.86 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. We can see from the shorts that 186.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.37 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIRI is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.13 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.25 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.58% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.44% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.52%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 876 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.47% of the shares, which is about 56.89 million shares worth $332.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 55.02 million shares worth $321.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 51.15 million shares worth $203.08 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.7 million shares worth around $103.34 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.