Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ...

Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF).

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.47M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -512.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.94% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.51K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.98 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.15% year-to-date, but still up 2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is -20.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1757.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.31 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204k and $205k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.80%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 1.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.05%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 30468.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.21% or 3274.0 shares worth $20069.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.