Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF).

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.47M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -512.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.94% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.51K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.98 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.15% year-to-date, but still up 2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is -20.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1757.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.31 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204k and $205k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.80%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 1.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.05%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 30468.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.21% or 3274.0 shares worth $20069.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.