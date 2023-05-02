Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG).

In the last trading session, 6.55 million shares of the B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08B. BTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -15.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.5% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

B2Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. B2Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.08% year-to-date, but still down -4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -2.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $6.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

B2Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.16 percent over the past six months and at a 32.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $442 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect B2Gold Corp. to make $455.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $365.58 million and $381.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.77%. B2Gold Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 57.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.49%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 110.87 million shares worth $395.81 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.82% or 88.04 million shares worth $314.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 62.94 million shares worth $248.0 million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 42.98 million shares worth around $145.72 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.