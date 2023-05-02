Let’s Talk About How TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.22 or 16.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.62M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -492.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.46K.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.94% year-to-date, but still up 45.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 24.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 25.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.54% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 64235.0 shares worth $80293.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.15% or 15741.0 shares worth $24398.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1828.0 shares worth $2796.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.