Let’s Talk About How KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.22 or 9.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.51M. KWE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -1009.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.51% since then. We note from KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.24K.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KWE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) trade information

Instantly KWE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.91% year-to-date, but still up 8.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) is -0.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KWE is forecast to be at a low of $5.49 and a high of $5.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -107.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) estimates and forecasts

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.82 percent over the past six months and at a 75.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect KWESST Micro Systems Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 837.50%.

KWE Dividends

KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.98% of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares, and 21.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.22%. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.03 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 3.62% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.