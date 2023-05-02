Let’s Discuss The Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.5 million shares of the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59B. HL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -19.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.01% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.48 million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.29 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.81% year-to-date, but still down -4.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -7.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Hecla Mining Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.85 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $200.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.5 million and $191.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.24% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 61.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.21%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 402 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 56.33 million shares worth $313.19 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 9.17% or 55.23 million shares worth $307.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 35.6 million shares worth $225.38 million, making up 5.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.58 million shares worth around $123.91 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.