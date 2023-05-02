It’s Easy To Bet On Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.97M. FLGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -805.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.56% since then. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Flora Growth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2311 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.43% year-to-date, but still down -17.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is -38.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1011.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.67 percent over the past six months and at a 69.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flora Growth Corp. to make $22.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 12.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 10.83 million shares worth $2.46 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 3.04% or 4.17 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20412.0 shares worth around $8981.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.