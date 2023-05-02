Is Tenaris S.A.’s (NYSE: TS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.26, and it changed around -$1.57 or -5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.61B. TS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.00, offering almost -39.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.42% since then. We note from Tenaris S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Tenaris S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tenaris S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Instantly TS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.25 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.47% year-to-date, but still down -4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is -4.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TS is forecast to be at a low of $30.83 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Tenaris S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.83 percent over the past six months and at a 39.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to make $3.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 billion and $2.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.30%. Tenaris S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 132.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.70% per year for the next five years.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tenaris S.A. shares, and 11.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.59%. Tenaris S.A. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Pendal Group Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 13.39 million shares worth $364.47 million.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC, with 1.49% or 8.8 million shares worth $239.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $110.87 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $50.54 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.