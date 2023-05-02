Is First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around -$0.65 or -10.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $327.91M. FFWM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.73, offering almost -303.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.61% since then. We note from First Foundation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 973.76K.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) trade information

Instantly FFWM has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.59 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.64% year-to-date, but still down -14.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is -24.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFWM is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) estimates and forecasts

First Foundation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.48 percent over the past six months and at a -69.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect First Foundation Inc. to make $80.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.2 million and $98.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. First Foundation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

FFWM Dividends

First Foundation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 7.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.90% of First Foundation Inc. shares, and 69.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.89%. First Foundation Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $28.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.91% or 4.46 million shares worth $25.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $12.86 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $8.57 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.