Is BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.28 or 32.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72M. BIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -803.51% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.89% since then. We note from BIMI International Medical Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 95.41K.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 19.72%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -7.32% year-to-date, but still up 46.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 119.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $625.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $625.00 and a high of $625.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54724.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54724.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.40%.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 22.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.70% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares, and 0.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. BIMI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 10301.0 shares worth $12670.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.08% or 3240.0 shares worth $3985.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 357.0 shares worth $446.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.