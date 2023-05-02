Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.48M. IMTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.11, offering almost -3097.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.51% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.27K.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.37% year-to-date, but still up 11.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -10.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.75% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 2.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.61%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $87188.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.40% or 59581.0 shares worth $24428.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3824.0 shares worth $1567.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.