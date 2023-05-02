Impinj Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PI Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.13, and it changed around -$2.28 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. PI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $144.90, offering almost -68.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.86% since then. We note from Impinj Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.81K.

Impinj Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Impinj Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Instantly PI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 139.46 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.11% year-to-date, but still down -37.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is -35.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PI is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Impinj Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.30 percent over the past six months and at a 65.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 190.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Impinj Inc. to make $89.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.8 million and $68.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.60%. Impinj Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.29% of Impinj Inc. shares, and 101.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.57%. Impinj Inc. stock is held by 343 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 2.74 million shares worth $298.76 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 8.19% or 2.18 million shares worth $238.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $87.18 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $73.07 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.