IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.83 million shares of the IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) were traded, and its beta was 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.84M. BACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.28, offering almost -814.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Instantly BACK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.82% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is 2.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IMAC Holdings Inc. to make $2.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.9 million and $5.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.40%.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.26% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.65%. IMAC Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.56% or 1.17 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $23401.0, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.