If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.16, and it changed around $2.05 or 5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. TRUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.49, offering almost -121.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.35% since then. We note from Trupanion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.23K.

Trupanion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TRUP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trupanion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Instantly TRUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.71 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.82% year-to-date, but still up 12.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is -9.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.43 day(s).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Trupanion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.07 percent over the past six months and at a 10.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Trupanion Inc. to make $259.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $206 million and $219.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Trupanion Inc. shares, and 108.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.01%. Trupanion Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 5.92 million shares worth $281.27 million.

Capital World Investors, with 9.75% or 4.02 million shares worth $191.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $155.46 million, making up 7.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $158.54 million, which represents about 6.48% of the total shares outstanding.