If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.48, and it changed around -$1.73 or -8.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. RYTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.99, offering almost -89.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.55% since then. We note from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.55K.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RYTM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Instantly RYTM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.67 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.54% year-to-date, but still down -12.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 3.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYTM is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.92 percent over the past six months and at a 14.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $15.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 million and $9.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 709.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.20%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -147.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.00% per year for the next five years.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 108.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.94%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $201.25 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 11.20% or 6.35 million shares worth $185.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $134.9 million, making up 8.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $89.28 million, which represents about 5.75% of the total shares outstanding.