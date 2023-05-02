If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.82 million shares of the Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.84, and it changed around $0.84 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.62B. MNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.12, offering almost 1.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.76% since then. We note from Monster Beverage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Monster Beverage Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MNST as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Instantly MNST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.91 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.97% year-to-date, but still up 5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is 8.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.62, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNST is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $62.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Monster Beverage Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.93 percent over the past six months and at a 33.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Monster Beverage Corporation to make $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.52 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.50%. Monster Beverage Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -13.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.86% per year for the next five years.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.02% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares, and 67.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.11%. Monster Beverage Corporation stock is held by 1,221 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 62.42 million shares worth $3.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.09% or 52.7 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 22.19 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 4.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.61 million shares worth around $1.0 billion, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.