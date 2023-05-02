Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.77M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.70, offering almost -258.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.87% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -33.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.62 percent over the past six months and at a 11.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 620.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. to make $710k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $340k and $172k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 312.80%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.67% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 31.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.52%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.56% of the shares, which is about 11.86 million shares worth $27.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.60% or 10.12 million shares worth $23.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $8.71 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $8.13 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.