Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.19 or 15.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.31M. HUIZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.52, offering almost -5.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.75% since then. We note from Huize Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.39K.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Instantly HUIZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.34% year-to-date, but still up 15.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is 8.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.10% of Huize Holding Limited shares, and 1.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%. Huize Holding Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 21806.0 shares worth $30094.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.04% or 18173.0 shares worth $25080.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8820.0 shares worth $11642.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.