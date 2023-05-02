How To Invest In Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.05 million shares of the Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.98, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00B. MAXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.80, offering almost 0.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.95% since then. We note from Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAXR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.99 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.40% year-to-date, but still up 0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 4.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXR is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 143.81 percent over the past six months and at a 204.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -35.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 165.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $452.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. to make $493.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $405 million and $438 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.70%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, and 77.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.63%. Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 6.88 million shares worth $355.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.50% or 6.42 million shares worth $332.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $110.93 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $94.42 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.