How To Invest In Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.42, and it changed around $1.1 or 15.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.85M. IMTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -61.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.71% since then. We note from Immatics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.77K.

Immatics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMTX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immatics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Instantly IMTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.34% year-to-date, but still up 22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is 22.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMTX is forecast to be at a low of $10.87 and a high of $23.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Immatics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.29 percent over the past six months and at a -362.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -121.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Immatics N.V. to make $13.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104.88 million and $17.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.30%.

Immatics N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 136.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.02% of Immatics N.V. shares, and 46.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.22%. Immatics N.V. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 5.96 million shares worth $50.05 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 6.77% or 5.19 million shares worth $43.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $15.0 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $3.4 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.