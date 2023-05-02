Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.49 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.82B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -37.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.51% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.96 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.70% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 3.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.11 day(s).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.03 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $482.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to make $521.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228 million and $321 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.30%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.55% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 51.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.38%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 416 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 709.27 million shares worth $2.28 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.13% or 301.51 million shares worth $970.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 82.86 million shares worth $249.41 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 58.92 million shares worth around $177.35 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.