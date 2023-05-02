Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Shares Might Go Down -28.42% This Year

In the last trading session, 5.99 million shares of the Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.00, and it changed around -$9.71 or -8.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.43B. GPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.69, offering almost -39.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.42% since then. We note from Global Payments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Global Payments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GPN as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global Payments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.3 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) trade information

Instantly GPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 113.10 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.71% year-to-date, but still down -4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPN is forecast to be at a low of $89.00 and a high of $208.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) estimates and forecasts

Global Payments Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.48 percent over the past six months and at a 10.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Global Payments Inc. to make $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.95 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.30%. Global Payments Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.54% per year for the next five years.

GPN Dividends

Global Payments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of Global Payments Inc. shares, and 89.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.23%. Global Payments Inc. stock is held by 1,175 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.04% of the shares, which is about 26.49 million shares worth $2.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.54% or 19.89 million shares worth $1.98 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.85 million shares worth $779.99 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $593.03 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.