GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 12.01 million shares of the GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.00, and it changed around $28.5 or 1140.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.84M. GDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.60, offering almost 20.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.19% since then. We note from GD Culture Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.33K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1140.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.00 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 1384.11% year-to-date, but still up 1290.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 1073.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.15% of GD Culture Group Limited shares, and 4.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.25%. GD Culture Group Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 1148.0 shares worth $35588.0.

SignatureFD, LLC, with 0.00% or 4.0 shares worth $124.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 590.0 shares worth $18290.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.