Future Outlook And Takung Art Co. Ltd. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.12 or 21.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.75M. TKAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -370.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.79K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.78% year-to-date, but still up 17.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 11.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKAT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.10%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 93961.0 shares worth $51716.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.22% or 76000.0 shares worth $41830.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76000.0 shares worth $41830.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares.