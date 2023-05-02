Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: OST)

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.09 or 9.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.56M. OST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -354.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.04% since then. We note from Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.68K.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Instantly OST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.96% year-to-date, but still up 27.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is 18.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33500.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.21% of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 54900.0 shares worth $51880.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.23% or 32194.0 shares worth $30423.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.