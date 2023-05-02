Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)

In the last trading session, 9.57 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.28, and it changed around -$1.17 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.22B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.67, offering almost -15.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.02% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.84 million.

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 27 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.92 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.21% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 1.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.65 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 35 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 35 analysts expect Shopify Inc. to make $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.42%. Shopify Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -219.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.14% per year for the next five years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 66.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.28%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,400 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 72.45 million shares worth $2.51 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.19% or 69.47 million shares worth $2.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 43.99 million shares worth $2.11 billion, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 18.05 million shares worth around $865.45 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.