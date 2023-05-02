Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.70, and it changed around -$5.39 or -16.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.04M. MCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.60, offering almost -254.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.64% since then. We note from Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.77K.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) trade information

Instantly MCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.80 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.49% year-to-date, but still down -19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is 5.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) estimates and forecasts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.56 percent over the past six months and at a -10.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. to make $63.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.3 million and $67.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%.

MCB Dividends

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 and July 24.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.75% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares, and 80.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.08%. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $54.42 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.25% or 0.8 million shares worth $46.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $31.02 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $23.52 million, which represents about 3.66% of the total shares outstanding.