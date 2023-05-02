Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER)

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.62, and it changed around -$0.34 or -4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.99M. EVER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.86, offering almost -184.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.0% since then. We note from EverQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 427.38K.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

Instantly EVER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.39 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.09% year-to-date, but still down -10.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is -52.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

EverQuote Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.36 percent over the past six months and at a -3.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect EverQuote Inc. to make $100.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $110.68 million and $101.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

EverQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.40% per year for the next five years.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.56% of EverQuote Inc. shares, and 67.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.62%. EverQuote Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 2.06 million shares worth $13.51 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC, with 6.15% or 1.66 million shares worth $10.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $4.24 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $2.86 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.