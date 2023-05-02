Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.99, and it changed around $1.07 or 3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.42B. FLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.89, offering almost -5.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.72% since then. We note from Flowserve Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.31K.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) trade information

Instantly FLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.86 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.05% year-to-date, but still up 7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is 2.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLS is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) estimates and forecasts

Flowserve Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.00 percent over the past six months and at a 52.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 344.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $969.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Flowserve Corporation to make $988.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $882.22 million and $872.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%. Flowserve Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 49.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

FLS Dividends

Flowserve Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Flowserve Corporation shares, and 107.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.98%. Flowserve Corporation stock is held by 388 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 13.08 million shares worth $401.26 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.48% or 12.44 million shares worth $381.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.89 million shares worth $271.65 million, making up 6.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.07 million shares worth around $141.19 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.