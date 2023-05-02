First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN): Decline Of -42.69% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 3.84 million shares of the First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.52, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.45B. FHN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.92, offering almost -42.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.52% since then. We note from First Horizon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.98 million.

First Horizon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FHN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.29 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

First Horizon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.90 percent over the past six months and at a 15.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $877.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect First Horizon Corporation to make $884.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $743 million and $810.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. First Horizon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -12.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.50% per year for the next five years.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 17 and July 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of First Horizon Corporation shares, and 80.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.06%. First Horizon Corporation stock is held by 785 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.08% of the shares, which is about 75.69 million shares worth $1.85 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.05% or 53.99 million shares worth $1.32 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 16.71 million shares worth $413.93 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.29 million shares worth around $399.03 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.