Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $405.81, and it changed around $9.95 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.09B. LLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $404.31, offering almost 0.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $283.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.26% since then. We note from Eli Lilly and Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Instantly LLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 407.35 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is 19.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $398.36, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLY is forecast to be at a low of $270.00 and a high of $485.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.89 percent over the past six months and at a 8.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to make $7.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.49 billion and $6.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%. Eli Lilly and Company earnings are expected to increase by 12.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.33% per year for the next five years.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Eli Lilly and Company shares, and 84.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.13%. Eli Lilly and Company stock is held by 3,352 institutions, with Lilly Endowment, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.79% of the shares, which is about 102.54 million shares worth $35.22 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.73% or 73.43 million shares worth $26.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.0 million shares worth $9.51 billion, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.23 million shares worth around $6.67 billion, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.