Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.54, and it changed around $0.99 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.30B. EW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.18, offering almost -23.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.18% since then. We note from Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended EW as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.88 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is 7.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EW is forecast to be at a low of $73.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.93 percent over the past six months and at a 2.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 2.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.76% per year for the next five years.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, and 87.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.97%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is held by 1,762 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 53.06 million shares worth $4.7 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.51% or 51.56 million shares worth $4.56 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 18.8 million shares worth $1.66 billion, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.29 million shares worth around $1.27 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.