E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.04 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.57, and it changed around -$1.67 or -26.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. ETWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -100.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.0% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.44 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.06% year-to-date, but still down -25.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -21.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.06 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.02 percent over the past six months and at a 16.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc. to make $173.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $160.38 million and $163.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -240.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 34.01% per year for the next five years.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 01.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, and 113.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.96%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 49.83 million shares worth $292.51 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP, with 12.80% or 38.69 million shares worth $227.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $43.37 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.47 million shares worth around $37.95 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.