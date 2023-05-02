DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.53, and it changed around -$1.38 or -4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89B. DV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.43, offering almost -17.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.45% since then. We note from DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Instantly DV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.12 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.36% year-to-date, but still down -5.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is -8.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DV is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.52 percent over the past six months and at a 52.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. to make $132.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.72 million and $109.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.20% per year for the next five years.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.94%. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 40.65% of the shares, which is about 67.54 million shares worth $1.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 10.74 million shares worth $235.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $147.93 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $77.24 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.