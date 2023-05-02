DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.18 million shares of the DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.20, and it changed around $1.01 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.28B. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.73, offering almost -44.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.49% since then. We note from DoorDash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

DoorDash Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DoorDash Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.88 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.41% year-to-date, but still up 3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $102.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

DoorDash Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.23 percent over the past six months and at a 16.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect DoorDash Inc. to make $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.46 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of DoorDash Inc. shares, and 91.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.98%. DoorDash Inc. stock is held by 604 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 35.85 million shares worth $1.75 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.99% or 29.09 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 14.38 million shares worth $914.1 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $427.13 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.