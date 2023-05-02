CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Shares Could Drop Up To -97.83%

In the last trading session, 3.72 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.79, and it changed around -$1.26 or -1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.42B. CRWD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.19, offering almost -78.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.34% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CRWD as a Hold, whereas 33 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 128.47 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.82% year-to-date, but still down -8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -9.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRWD is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.89 percent over the past six months and at a 49.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 35 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $677.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 35 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $718.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $487.83 million and $535.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 37.60% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 05.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.48%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,389 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.28% of the shares, which is about 14.01 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.02% or 13.41 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $687.2 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $307.69 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.