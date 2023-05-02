Could HSBC Holdings plc’s (NYSE: HSBC) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.29, and it changed around $1.46 or 4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.44B. HSBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.63, offering almost -6.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.57% since then. We note from HSBC Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Instantly HSBC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.83 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.67% year-to-date, but still up 6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is 9.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.48 day(s).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

HSBC Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.81 percent over the past six months and at a 90.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%. HSBC Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HSBC Holdings plc shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. HSBC Holdings plc stock is held by 370 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 10.19 million shares worth $379.62 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.16% or 6.42 million shares worth $239.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $113.16 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $86.62 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.