CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.39, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. CNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.21, offering almost -57.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.69% since then. We note from CNX Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

CNX Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CNX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. CNX Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.09 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.61% year-to-date, but still down -1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is -1.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

CNX Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.44 percent over the past six months and at a -44.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 173.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CNX Resources Corporation to make $438.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $420.42 million and $550.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%. CNX Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 67.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.60% per year for the next five years.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of CNX Resources Corporation shares, and 100.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.67%. CNX Resources Corporation stock is held by 409 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.82% of the shares, which is about 21.82 million shares worth $367.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.57% or 17.98 million shares worth $302.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.62 million shares worth $86.21 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $88.84 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.