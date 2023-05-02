ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 8.37 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.46, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.92, offering almost -135.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.61% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.71 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.02 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.23% year-to-date, but still down -4.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -16.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.14 day(s).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.07 percent over the past six months and at a 32.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $164.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.63 million and $108.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 05.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 51.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.20%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 508 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 24.79 million shares worth $236.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.95% or 24.37 million shares worth $232.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.32 million shares worth $79.29 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $66.76 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.