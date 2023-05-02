BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -168.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.32% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.02 million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.62% year-to-date, but still up 6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.26 percent over the past six months and at a 350.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.31 billion and $2.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%. BRF S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -578.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.20% per year for the next five years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of BRF S.A. shares, and 6.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.36%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $21.48 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.86% or 9.27 million shares worth $14.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $10.23 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $12.47 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.