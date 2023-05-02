Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around -$0.21 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67B. BTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -105.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.16% since then. We note from Baytex Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Baytex Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BTE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Instantly BTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.73% year-to-date, but still down -5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is -5.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTE is forecast to be at a low of $4.06 and a high of $7.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Baytex Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.72 percent over the past six months and at a -49.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -24.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $399.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp. to make $400.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $505.38 million and $640.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.80%. Baytex Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -46.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.20% per year for the next five years.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares, and 17.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.47%. Baytex Energy Corp. stock is held by 89 institutions, with National Bank of Canada/FI being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 2.02 million shares worth $7.08 million.

TOBAM, with 0.01% or 77762.0 shares worth $0.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.25 million shares worth $25.44 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $14.66 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.