Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.00, and it changed around $10.95 or 216.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.52M. BAOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.36, offering almost 4.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.25% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32320.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.10K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 216.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 210.08% year-to-date, but still up 416.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 355.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.17% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 2893.0 shares worth $14927.0.