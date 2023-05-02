Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -52.62%

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.50B. BBVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.93, offering almost -12.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.41% since then. We note from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BBVA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Instantly BBVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is 0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBVA is forecast to be at a low of $7.60 and a high of $10.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.18 percent over the past six months and at a 17.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 57.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.10% per year for the next five years.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 9.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, and 3.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.11%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 53.66 million shares worth $377.75 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.35% or 20.92 million shares worth $147.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 31.96 million shares worth $225.02 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 19.01 million shares worth around $133.84 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.