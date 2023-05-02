Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.73, and it changed around $1.25 or 11.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $847.96M. AVDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.85, offering almost 7.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.05% since then. We note from Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.03K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVDL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.21 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.83% year-to-date, but still up 10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 37.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDL is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.90 percent over the past six months and at a 49.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by -73.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 45.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.65%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 104 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 5.74 million shares worth $41.11 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L., with 6.68% or 5.12 million shares worth $36.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $1.72 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 40528.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.