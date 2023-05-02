Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 7.46 million shares of the Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.03M. AUGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -18.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.17% since then. We note from Augmedix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 944.80K.

Augmedix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUGX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Augmedix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Instantly AUGX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is 66.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUGX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Augmedix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 113.24 percent over the past six months and at a 16.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Augmedix Inc. to make $9.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.99 million and $7.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.10%.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 27.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of Augmedix Inc. shares, and 76.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.43%. Augmedix Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $4.93 million.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC, with 0.00% or 0.74 million shares worth $2.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.