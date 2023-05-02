Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 4.08 million shares of the Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.03B. ANET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.44, offering almost -7.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.36% since then. We note from Arista Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 162.09 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.98% year-to-date, but still up 2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is -1.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Arista Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.44 percent over the past six months and at a 26.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Arista Networks Inc. to make $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $877.1 million and $1.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%. Arista Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.90% per year for the next five years.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.96% of Arista Networks Inc. shares, and 71.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.79%. Arista Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,294 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 27.03 million shares worth $3.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.99% or 18.36 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $845.14 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.72 million shares worth around $694.3 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.